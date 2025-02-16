Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has indicated that the Gers have turned the corner with their poor away form following their 3-1 win away at Hearts.

Having been dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Queen’s Park last weekend, Clement was desperate for a response at Tynecastle on Sunday.

A goal from Vaclav Cerny, along with two own goals, was enough to hand Rangers all three points from their trip to Edinburgh.

Heading into the game Rangers had won just four of their 12 away games in the league this season and Clement believes the record is turning around taking into account the win at Dundee United too.

He told BBC Scotland: “There’s been a lot of talk about our away form and deserved in the first part of the season.

“Winning at Hearts, it’s an important one, Dundee United was also an important one.”

The Rangers boss also believes that his men responded in the right way to the cup exit at the hands of Hearts.

“Everybody was devastated after last weekend. There was only one way and that is getting a better result.”

Rangers are next due to play host to St Mirren at home in the Scottish Premiership before they then finish off February with a trip to Kilmarnock.