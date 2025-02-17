Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Sunderland’s late, late loss at Leeds United was ‘absolutely brutal’ on the Black Cats, a commentator has claimed.

The Black Cats started the Championship clash at Elland Road well, disrupting Leeds, despite the hosts enjoying more possession, and then taking the lead just after the half hour mark through Wilson Idisor.

Isidor’s movement to lose Leeds defender Ethan Ampadu was superb, as was his finish, and put Sunderland on course for what they increasingly felt would be all three points.

Looking for options to break down Sunderland, Leeds boss Daniel Farke shuffled his pack and Pascal Struijk was amongst the substitutes sent on.

The centre-back levelled with 12 minutes left and Leeds then laid siege to Sunderland’s goal as the minutes ticked by.

With stoppage time almost up, Sunderland thought they had a point, but up popped Struijk once again to win it for Leeds at the death with his second.

Sunderland commentator Nick Barnes believes to lose in such a fashion was ‘absolutely brutal’ for the Black Cats and dubbed the game ‘cruel’.

“Cruel, cruel game for Sunderland who gave everything”, he said on BBC Radio Newcastle.

“The Leeds players celebrated on the pitch as the Sunderland players headed towards the tunnel.

“Absolutely brutal to lose it in the fifth minute of added time.”

Former Sunderland star Gary Bennett though believes that Regis Le Bris’ side were asking for trouble as they kept giving the ball away to Leeds.

“We kept giving the ball away, it looked like Leeds were more likely to get that goal because we kept giving it to them.

“You’ve got to give credit to Leeds, they came out after half time and dominated, but there was one or two tired legs in that Sunderland team and we kept giving the ball back to them”, Bennett said.

Sunderland now look to have little chance of catching Leeds, who have moved back to the top of the Championship table and are ten points clear of the the Black Cats.