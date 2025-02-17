David Rogers/Getty Images

Former top-flight forward Glenn Murray has insisted that Aston Villa fans will hope they continue to see impressive performances from Marcus Rashford after the Lions secured a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday.

Unai Emery’s men, who are ninth in the league table, managed to edge an away draw in the league against a relegation-troubled Ipswich side.

Ollie Watkins’ strike on the rebound from Rashford’s free-kick was the goal that earned a valuable point for the visitors, who were down 1-0 until then.

Murray remarked that the player looked like his old self when he was running at the opposition, taking on defenders, and being positive in front of goal, and added that he feels the forward looked more relaxed on the pitch.

He commented that everyone was aware of the 27-year-old’s abilities, whose revival of form was long overdue, and added that the Villa fans will hope they continue to see more brilliant performances from the Red Devils loanee.

“I watched him and he looked like a weight had been lifted off his shoulders”, Murray told the Football Daily podcast.

“He looked like the Marcus Rashford of old – running at people, committing defenders, being positive in his end product.

“We all knew it was there, we all knew he was capable of it.

“It’s been a long time coming. Aston Villa fans will hope they continue to see that.

“Really refreshing from Marcus Rashford”, he added.

Rashford will be expected to feature for Emery’s team as they play host to league leaders Liverpool in the league on Wednesday.