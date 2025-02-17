George Wood/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has stated that he is aware of Bradford City’s good form and added that the Bantams are a big team.

Bradford are eyeing automatic promotion this season under the stewardship of Graham Alexander and they are also in the EFL Trophy semi-final.

Alexander’s side will now lock horns with League One giants Birmingham on Tuesday at St. Andrew’s to keep their hopes of silverware alive.

Davies does not want to take the League Two outfit lightly and pointed out that Bradford are on a good run of form, sitting third in the League Two table.

The Blues boss added that Bradford are a big team on their merits and added he will be watching and analysing the Bantams’ games in depth to prepare his team for the semi-final.

When asked whether they cannot afford to overlook Bradford, Davies told Birmingham City TV: “No, they are I think third in League Two, they are on a good run of form, a big club in their own right and they are a good team.

“I know I have not watched them in depth; I will do that in the next 48 hours to prepare for the game, but I think full respect to them; it is going to be a really tough game.”

Bradford have lost only once in their last 13 games and they will be keen on defeating Birmingham to progress to the EFL Trophy final.