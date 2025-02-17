Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fulham star Calvin Bassey has revealed that he had a culture shock when he was sold by Rangers to Dutch giants Ajax.

The Cottagers paid a hefty £19.3m to Ajax back in 2023 to acquire the services of the Nigeria defender, who can play as a centre-back or a left-back, from Rangers.

He has been a very important part of Marco Silva’s side and also scored the match-winning goal against high-flying Nottingham Forest at the weekend in their 2-1 win.

Spending time abroad in the Netherlands before Fulham was an eye-opener for the defender though.

Bassey admits that swapping the UK, where he was with Rangers, for Ajax, meant many differences he had to get used to.

“Different country, different language, even little things like different shops”, Bassey told Viaplay when he was asked about his move from Ajax to the Cottagers.

“Shops are different, food is different, even just the way we cross the road.

“In England, you look right first, but in the Netherlands, you have to look left because that’s where the cars come from.

“So little things like this make a big difference.”

In the Netherlands, Bassey had to get used to cyclists everywhere, something he had not experienced at Rangers and admits they were a big headache.

“Do not even get me started on bicycles, they were a headache. They were a headache.”

The 25-year-old started his youth career at Leicester City and was on the books of Rangers before he joined Ajax and Fulham.