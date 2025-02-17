Stu Forster/Getty Images

A player Newcastle United have been interested in since the winter transfer window is set to be closely monitored by Turkish giants Galatasaray until the end of the season.

The Magpies are currently fighting to secure a spot in the top four of the Premier League by the end of the season.

Newcastle have not been able to bring in players with freedom in their last two transfer windows due to the league’s PSR constraints, something which is expected to change in the summer.

The Magpies chiefs are already working to shortlist players to deliver Eddie Howe in the summer and are already keeping tabs on some stars.

Newcastle are keen on Lyon’s first-choice shot-stopper Lucas Perri and they made an attempt to sign him in the winter but that was sent right back by the club supremo John Textor.

Super Lig giants Galatasaray are keen on him and now according to Turkish outlet Sabah, the Cimbom will scout the Brazilian custodian until the end of the season.

They will ‘closely monitor’ him and his situation over the coming months, with an eye to the summer.

Newcastle will need to be active if they want Perri in the summer as he has genuine interest from the Turkish giants.