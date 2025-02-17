Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Former Everton star Graham Stewart has noticed a Toffees starlet in the test game at the new Everton Stadium and feels he has a chance of getting into the first team eventually.

Everton Under-18s hosted Wigan Under-18s at the new Everton Stadium in front of 10,000 Toffees fans.

Featuring was George Morgan, who has been amongst the goals for Everton’s Under-18 team and has five of them already in nine appearances.

Despite being just 18, the club have used him at Under-21 level, though he is yet to make it to the first-team fold.

Stewart has watched the progress of Morgan closely and, watching on during the game against Wigan, tipped him to have a bright future for the Merseyside club.

Giving an insight into his view of Morgan, Stewart said on Everton TV: “I like Morgan you know.

“I think he’s got a chance, George Morgan.”

The youngster has come through different youth ranks for Wales with his latest involvement being with their Under-19 squad.

Morgan, who has a contract with Toffees running until the summer of 2026, has even opened his goalscoring account for Wales’ Under-19 set-up.

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for the young prospect.