Richard Keys has revealed he has been told that one of the owners of a top four Premier League club would be willing to sell, something he thinks means Daniel Levy must move quickly at Tottenham Hotspur.

Levy has become the subject of the ire of a number of Tottenham fans who are unhappy with his running of the club.

Tottenham have been continually suggested to be seeking investment, but Levy will have a big say on who comes in to sink cash into the north London club.

Keys revealed that he has heard things are advanced and a deal to do Tottenham could well be done, but he issued a warning to Levy based on something he knows himself about a top four club.

“Oh – you’ll be interested to hear that I was in the company of someone this weekend that reckons a deal to buy Spurs is done”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I don’t think it is, but I’m pretty sure conversations have been taking place.

“If so, I’d say this to Daniel Levy. Don’t play hardball Daniel – you might regret it.

“I’m also hearing the owners of one of the top four clubs could be ready to sell.

“They’re arguably a better proposition for a buyer and would tempt a bid before Spurs.”

Levy is known for being a tough negotiator, proven by the way he has managed to elicit more money from prospective buyers of his players over the years.