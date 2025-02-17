Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung has insisted that the German club will try to sign Leeds United loanee Rasmus Kristensen, who he thinks is a big part of the team, on a permanent basis.

The Whites splashed a significant £10m in the summer of 2022 for the Denmark international and he has been mostly out on loan following relegation from the Premier League.

Last season, he was on loan at Roma and in this term he is at Eintracht Frankfurt; the German club have an option to sign him permanently at the end of this season.

The Bundesliga side are reportedly already in negotiations with Leeds as they are trying to sign the Whites defender.

Now Eintracht Frankfurt’s sporting director has also revealed that they will make an attempt to sign the Dane in the summer.

“We will try”, Hardung told German broadcaster DAZN (via Fussball Transfers) when he was asked about the Leeds on-loan star.

“We have him here until June 30th and we know about Rasmus’ quality.

“It’s no secret, he has become a big factor off the pitch too.

“He’s just a good guy who fits in very well with our team and the club.

“Let’s work on it, we still have until at least 30th June; We’ll definitely have his qualities until then.”

Eintracht Frankfurt are likely to be keen to lower the amount they would have to pay to keep Kristensen and it remains to be seen if Leeds are prepared to play ball.