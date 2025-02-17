Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Celtic defender Andreas Hinkel believes that a lot needs to go wrong for Bayern Munich for the Bhoys to go through the next round of the Champions League.

The Glasgow giants are having an almost flawless season in the Scottish Premiership and have been impressive in Europe as well.

However, Celtic need to beat German giants Bayern Munich to go through the Round of 16 of the competition at the Allianz Arena.

Vincent Kompany’s side have a 2-1 lead from the first leg and Hinkel is sticking with his opinion of the Bavarians being the clear favourites for the game.

The ex-Bhoys star is clear that a lot needs to go wrong for Bayern Munich in order for Celtic to advance through to the next round of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

“I said before the first leg that Bayern were the clear favourites, that has not really changed after the result”, Hinkel said via German daily TZ about his former side taking on the German giants.

“Celtic have a good team – but a lot would have to happen for things to go wrong for Bayern.”

The Glasgow giants will need to be at their best to beat the six-times Champions League winners on Tuesday away from home.