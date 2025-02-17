Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Sunderland

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Sunderland in the Championship this evening.

The Whites saw Sheffield United knock them off top spot in the league standings at the weekend, but can return to the summit with just a point tonight.

Visitors Sunderland are seven points off Leeds, in fourth, and losing at Elland Road tonight would surely end any hopes of finishing above the Whites this season.

Regis Le Bris’ side are surprise promotion contenders and only scraped a draw against Leeds at the Stadium of Light earlier this season due to an Illan Meslier error.

Meslier is in goal for Leeds tonight, while at the back Leeds boss Daniel Farke picks a four of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo.

In the engine room, Leeds have Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev, while Brenden Aaronson, Manor Solomon and Dan James support Joel Piroe.

Farke can shuffle his pack if needed and his options off the bench include Willy Gnonto and Mateo Joseph.

Leeds United Team vs Sunderland

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Tanaka, Gruev, Aaronson, Solomon, James, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Struijk, Schmidt, Byram, Rothwell, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph