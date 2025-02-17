Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United have an eye on pre-PSR deadline purchases as they could cash in on the need of other teams to raise money to balance the books, according to The Athletic.

In terms of incomings, Newcastle had a quiet January transfer window, though there were a few outgoings as the Magpies looked to strengthen their PSR position.

Even without the additional funds the Magpies generated, the feeling was always to make optimal use of the summer transfer window rather than the winter window.

Last summer, Newcastle had a mad scramble before the 30th June accounting deadline as they looked to sell players and bring in cash quickly.

The club vowed there would be no repeat and offloading Lloyd Kelly and Miguel Almiron further helped with that.

Now Newcastle are heading into the summer in a strong position and could well take advantage of other clubs’ need to sell.

The Magpies could make a purchase before the 30th June PSR deadline, even though it is not certain they will.

Qualifying for the Champions League would also give Newcastle a financial boost and they are firmly in the mix to do so.