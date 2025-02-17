Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United would have looked at offers for midfielder Sean Longstaff in the winter window, but the 27-year-old was not interested in moving, according to The Athletic.

The Newcastle academy graduate has fallen down the pecking order at St James’ Park since the return of fellow midfielder Sandro Tonali following a ten-month ban.

His last start for the Tyneside club was back in early December and he has been on the pitch for just 23 minutes since the start of January.

With an eye on strengthening their PSR position, Newcastle actively looked to sell some of their fringe players in January and they would have listened to proposals for Longstaff.

There was interest in the midfielder from teams in the bottom half of the Premier League.

However, Longstaff was not keen on moving away from his boyhood club midway through the season to any of the interested teams.

It now remains to be seen whether an attractive offer arrives for the player in the summer.

The player’s initial contract was set to expire this summer but the Magpies exercised an extension by another year to protect his value.