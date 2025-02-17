Stu Forster/Getty Images

Enzo Le Fee playing in the Championship for Sunderland is an ‘anomaly’ given his vast quality, it has been suggested in the French media, with the star hailed as ‘already dazzling’ ahead of the Leeds United game.

Sunderland pulled off a massive coup to tempt Le Fee to the Stadium of Light from Italian side Roma in the winter transfer window.

Le Fee signed on loan until the summer, but the deal contains an obligation to buy if Sunderland win promotion, meaning his stay could be a lengthy one.

He has wasted no time in impressing and his exploits have been noted in his native France, with well-known outlet Maxifoot claiming he gave Middlesbrough’s Luke Ayling ‘a nightmare’ and ‘has already established himself as one of the best players in the Championship’.

The French site suggest it has been noted that attacking midfielder Le Fee playing in the Championship is an ‘anomaly’.

Le Fee played under Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris when he was at Lorient and it is claimed he is ‘already dazzling’ and has ‘rediscovered his magic’ under his former manager.

Sunderland are firmly in the promotion mix under Le Bris and Le Fee could write himself into Black Cat folk law if he can help the side up to the promised land.

Le Fee faces a big test tonight when he heads to face Leeds at Elland Road with Sunderland.

Daniel Farke’s men have looked unstoppable in the Championship this season and Le Fee will be called upon to produce a big display in Yorkshire.

He flopped at Roma after moving from Rennes, but is now firmly back on track in the north east of England.