Pete Norton/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has insisted that Sonny Perkins, who the O’s snapped up from Leeds United, can become a ‘very, very good footballer’.

Perkins originally started his youth career at Leyton Orient before he was signed by the likes of West Ham and Leeds United.

He was regarded as a top talent at Elland Road and was on loan at the O’s for this season, but joined permanently in the winter window when Leeds agreed to let him go.

The 21-year-old scored a match-winning brace against Lincoln City at the weekend in a 3-2 victory.

Wellens is very happy with the ex-Leeds man’s defensive work and he emphasised how he has always talked about Perkins becoming a top player.

He predicts that the former Leeds boss will become a ‘very, very good footballer’.

“I have told you before that he will be a good footballer, a very, very good footballer”, the O’s boss told his club’s in-house media about the former Whites man.

“Goals is something we expect from him because we see him every day in training and his finishing is top quality.

“But I am more pleased about his duels, his defensive work, which I thought was excellent.”

Perkins has already started firing at Leyton Orient and it remains to be seen if Leeds will come to regret cutting the cord with him this season.

He made just four senior appearances at Leeds, scoring once.