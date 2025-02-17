Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has told Arsenal that their 15 game unbeaten run has not helped them in closing the gap at the top of the Premier League table, as the Reds are still seven points clear of the second-placed Gunners.

Arsenal have been in excellent form in the Premier League, unbeaten since early November, and the Gunners have not lost in their last 15 matches, winning ten and drawing five of them.

The Gunners would have hoped that the club’s best unbeaten run since April 2011, would help them close the gap to the top of the Premier League table, instead Arsenal are still seven points behind league-leaders Liverpool.

The Liverpool boss reflected on Arsenal’s run and praised them for their excellent performances, but reminded Mikel Arteta’s side that they are still seven points behind the Reds in the Premier League.

Slot praised his side’s performance to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table even after the 15-game unbeaten run from Arteta’s side.

The Reds boss told BBC’s Match of The Day: “If you look at the last few seasons it has mostly been a battle between two teams.

“As things stand now it mostly looks like between us and Arsenal.

“I believe they have a 15-point game unbeaten run and I think at the start of that we were seven points clear of them and we still are now.

“So, it tells you how well they are doing but also how well we are doing”.

Arsenal will hope to continue their run in the Premier League, as the Gunners look to capitalise on every Liverpool mistake and reduce the seven point gap to the top of the table in the coming months.