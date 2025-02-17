Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Stoke City loan star Niall Ennis has insisted that he is still trying to guess the timing of crosses from his Blackpool team-mates and stressed he is delighted to score goals.

The Potters signed Ennis in the winter of 2024 from Plymouth Argyle and he was on the books of Wolves.

However, he was not able to get in Stoke side in the first half of the season and joined League One side Blackpool under Steve Bruce.

The Potters loanee stressed he is still adapting and trying to know his team-mates at the Seasiders to anticipate their crosses into the box.

He got on the scoresheet on Saturday in the 3-3 draw with Mansfield.

“As a striker, being new to the club I am still getting used to the timings of when the players crosses the ball, the wide players”, the Stoke City loan star told Tangerine TV when he was asked about scoring goals at Blackpool.

“So, it was obviously good to make the right guess.”

Ennis has scored twice already for Bruce’s side and insisted that he is enjoying life at Bloomfield Road.

“I am enjoying it here, it is still new, just getting used to being around the players.

“But as a striker to get the goals that is the main thing to help the team so I am happy to get in the scoresheet.”

The Potters loanee’s contract is valid until the summer of 2026 at Stoke and it remains to be seen if he will be back to the Championship side next season.