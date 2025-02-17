Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sunderland and other unnamed Championship sides are looking towards Germany for a defensive reinforcement in the shape of Ahmet Gurleyen.

The Black Cats are one of the contenders to achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League next season and they pulled off a coup in the winter window by signing Enzo Le Fee from Roma.

Regis Le Bris is already thinking towards the future and bolstering his options at the back is on the agenda.

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Le Bris’ side ‘have their eye on’ Hansa Rostock’s 26-year-old Gurleyen.

There are other Championship clubs who are also alive to the centre-back, but they are unnamed for now.

Gurleyen was on the books of Mainz and Nurnberg before he joined the German third-tier side last summer.

His impressive displays at the German club have attracted more Championship sides alongside the Black Cats.

The 25-year-old has featured for Turkey and Germany at youth levels and if he is able to keep up his good form, Hansa Rostock could potentially expect a bidding war for their star defender.