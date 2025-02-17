Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has hailed Tottenham Hotspur loanee Yang Min-hyeok for his performance against Derby County on Friday and insisted the winger is a very good footballer.

The Korean joined the north Londoners last month from Gangwon FC and was sent out on loan by the end of the month to QPR.

On Friday night he started his first game for the Championship side where he played more than an hour in a 4-0 victory and registered an assist as well.

Cifuentes pointed out that the teenage talent needs to adapt to the pace of English football as he comes from the South Korean league.

The R’s boss expressed his delight at Min-hyeok’s performance against the Rams and he is of the view the 18-year-old is a ‘very good footballer’.

“[Paul] Smyth picked up a little knock on his knee, he was okay but we felt it was a good moment to give him a start, I think he did brilliant action”, Cifuentes told the R’s media regarding the Spurs loanee starting his first match at Loftus Road.

“Of course, he still needs to adapt to the way of our playing, the pace of the league because he comes from a very different league, very different kind of football.

“But he is a very good player and I am happy that he is showing good things in training and today as well, I think especially for the third goal, his action was high quality.”

The South Korean attacker is regarded very highly at Spurs and he will be looking to get into Cifuentes’ starting eleven regularly until the conclusion of the campaign.