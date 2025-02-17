Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp has insisted right-back Djed Spence is a tremendous talent and has a football brain, following Spurs’ 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s men, who are now 12th in the league table, recorded a much-needed three points in the fixture against the Red Devils at home.

The game’s only goal came from James Maddison in the 13th minute, however, 24-year-old right-back Spence, who ran the show at both ends of the pitch, stood out for constantly being a threat to the Red Devils in an attacking sense as well as making integral defensive actions.

Redknapp remarked that former Spurs boss Antonio Conte made it clear that Spence was not part of his plans at the club and added that the young right-back is a player with tremendous talent, who is fast, agile, defensively sound, composed with the ball, and has a football brain.

He feels that Spence just needed a bit of belief and asserted that the player, who was excellent in the game, got the chance as a result of the team’s injury crisis.

“Antonio Conte didn’t really want Djed Spence and he made that pretty clear”, Redknapp said post match on Sky Sports.

“He is a young player with tremendous talent – speed, agility, can defend, cool on the ball, he has a football brain.

“You just need a bit of belief.

“If there aren’t these injuries we probably don’t see him.

“He was excellent”, he added.

Tottenham will hope that they can continue their good run of form in the league when they travel to face a relegation-threatened Ipswich Town side, who are winless in their last five games, on Saturday.