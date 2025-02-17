Warren Little/Getty Images

West Ham United have taken action by meeting with the agent of an attacker they are keen on, though fierce competition for his signature means the deal is ‘considered unlikely’, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers have struggled with injuries in attack this season and addressing the issue with the addition of a new forward in the summer transfer window is a priority.

Graham Potter and the recruitment team are scouring the market and players who are heading out of contract at their respective clubs are garnering special attention.

West Ham ‘have met’ with the agent of Lille attacker Jonathan David as they seek to see if the Canada international can be tempted to the London Stadium.

The Hammers are great admirers of his talents, but a host of sides are keen on landing David.

As such, West Ham signing David is ‘considered unlikely’, but the club are prepared to try and put themselves in the mix.

The 25-year-old has made 35 appearances across all competitions for Lille so far this season, scoring 20 times in the process and also chipping in with nine assists.

He impressed in the Champions League league phase, scoring against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid (two), Juventus, Liverpool and Feyenoord.

In all, David has found the back of the net 104 times for Lille in just 218 appearances since he joined the club in 2020 and if the Hammers landed him it would be seen as a coup.