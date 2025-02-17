Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Wigan Athletic talent Harrison Rimmer mocked Everton supporters at the club’s new stadium with a Liverpool supporting salute after he scored in a test game at the ground.

Everton’s Under-18s are playing host to Wigan Under-18s in a test game in front of 10,000 fans at Everton’s new stadium.

The occasion on Monday night will go down as an historic one in Everton’s history, but the first player to score at the stadium looks to be a Liverpool supporter in a big blow for the Toffees.

Rimmer struck for Wigan with just over 11 minutes on the clock and headed to celebrate in front of the fans.

He soon flashed the six finger salute to the Everton fans, symbolising the six European Cups won by the Toffees’ fierce rivals Liverpool.

Everton will be keen for the incident to not overshadow what looks to be a successful opening of their impressive new stadium.

Wigan Under-18s were on top early doors during the clash against Everton Under-18s.

And they made it pay again when they grabbed a second with 16th minutes on the clock at the new Everton Stadium.

For the Toffees, the most important aspect though will be to iron out the creases of the new stadium ahead of the first team playing at the ground next term.