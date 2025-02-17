Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matt Jarvis insists Wolves have the players and the quality to stay up in the Premier League, following their 2-1 defeat at Liverpool in the league on Sunday.

Vitor Pereira’s team, who sit in 17th position in the league, showed promise in their efforts against the league leaders, however, Matheus Cunha’s strike in the 67th minute was only good to reduce the deficit to one goal.

Wolves have won one and lost four of their last five games in the league and remain two points clear of the relegation zone.

Jarvis feels the Reds let up a bit, however, he believes Pereira’s team kept the heat on in the match and added that Wolves, who are not short of players with great ability, only lack the confidence and belief to go and win games.

He asserted that his former team have to step up, which is the hardest part about Premier League football as they have the players and the quality to stay up in the league.

“You’ve got players in the team with great ability and it’s just the confidence to go and do it”, he told BBC Radio 5 live.

“Liverpool probably dropped off a little bit but you can see it’s there with Wolves.

“I’ve been saying it all year – they have the players and the quality to stay up, they’ve just got to do it and that’s the hardest bit about Premier League football”.

Wolves will be expecting to make things right in the league as they travel to the Vitality Stadium to face a fifth-placed Bournemouth side at the weekend.