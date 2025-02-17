Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Frank Leboeuf is of the view that 20 to 30 clubs are ahead of Manchester United in terms of being a potential destination for players.

Manchester United are going through a horrible season and despite bringing in Ruben Amorim as their new boss, the situation has not improved.

On Sunday, the Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of strugglers Tottenham Hotspur as a result of which they are now in 15th place in the league table.

Leboeuf claimed that he has never seen Manchester United play so poorly compared to the current team and indicated that their struggles in recent times have made them a lesser preferred destination for players.

He thinks players would prefer 20 to 30 clubs ahead of the Old Trafford outfit and added that the money is the only reason that will draw mediocre players to Manchester United.

“It’s not only Real Madrid and Bayern Munich; you can name 20, 30 other teams that players would rather go to than Manchester United right now because of the results they can get in Italy, in Spain and in England”, Leboeuf said on ESPN FC.

“It is very sad for Manchester United because we have never seen that team being so bad and for a while now, so that is why I am saying, why would any player want to go to join Manchester United?

“For money because they are not top players, but that is the only reason.”

Manchester United will face Everton at the weekend at Old Trafford and Amorim’s side have only won one league game at home in their last six fixtures.