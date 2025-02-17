Carl Recine/Getty Images

Jarrad Branthwaite has insisted Everton are creating loads more chances playing under David Moyes following the Toffees’ 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Everton remain unbeaten in their last five league games as they overcame the Eagles at Selhurst Park, continuing their run of good form under Moyes.

Moyes’ appointment has seen a resurgence in the Toffees’ form after they managed to collect 13 points from six games.

Branthwaite feels Moyes’ addition of attacking flair and knowledge has greatly improved the Toffees and believes his team had a defensive unity and structure in the squad before the arrival of the manager.

He asserted that his team are creating loads more chances to score in games by working on different positions and runs for the attackers to open up defences and added that he thinks it is working.

“Before he came in we had that defensive resilience and the structure as a squad.

“Maybe he’s brought in a bit of attacking flair and knowledge”, he said via the BBC.

“We’re creating loads more chances.

“We’re working on different positions for the attackers and different runs to make to open the defences.

“I think you can see it’s working.”

Everton, who are now 14th in the league table with 30 points, will be hoping that they can keep on with their fine form as they go up against a 15th-placed Manchester United in the league on Saturday.