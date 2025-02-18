Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Bayern Munich vs Celtic

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Celtic have officially named their team and substitutes for tonight’s tough task in Germany against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

The Scottish champions lost the first leg of their Champions League playoff round tie 2-1 at Celtic Park and must now overturn the deficit against the Germans.

They start as massive underdogs to get over the line against Vincent Kompany’s side, but Bayern Munich did draw a blank at the weekend as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Celtic last visited Bayern Munich in the Champions League in 2017 and went down to a 3-0 loss.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic tonight, while at the back Brendan Rodgers picks Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Jeffrey Schlupp.

In midfield, Celtic have Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels, while Nicolas Kuhn, Jota and Daizen Maeda lead the attacking threat.

If Rodgers needs to make changes then he has options on the bench and they include Adam Idah and Luke McCowan.

Celtic Team vs Bayern Munich

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Schlupp, McGregor, Hatate, Engels, Kuhn, Jota, Maeda

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Bain, Taylor, Scales, Idah, Yang, McCowan, Nawrocki, Kenny, Murray, Ralston, Bonnar