Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Bradford City midfielder Richie Smallwood has admitted that Birmingham City will be seeing the Bantams just as a stepping stone, but believes the pressure is completely on the Blues tonight in the EFL Trophy.

Birmingham have been playing exceptionally well this campaign, pushing to secure the League One title and are also one-win away from booking their place in the EFL Trophy final.

On the other hand, Bradford have also performed well in League Two, sitting third in the table and are battling to achieve automatic promotion to League One.

Smallwood believes Blues will look at the Bantams just as a stepping stone to qualify for the EFL Trophy final and play at Wembley.

The Bradford midfielder admitted that Birmingham are the clear favourites to win this tie secure their spot in the final, but feels the pressure will be on Blues to perform, which may provide the Bantams with a free-hit to display their ability against the League One outfit.

Smallbone told Bradford’s official channel: “There is no pressure, all the pressure is on them [Birmingham City] really, they are expected to go and win the competition.

“They will be seeing us as just a little stepping stone to getting to Wembley and winning the competition and doing the double because obviously they are doing well in the league as well.

“They obviously have got quality players and spent a lot of money, the confidence is obviously high, the manager is doing a great job.

“But we can just have no pressure and go and have a free hit, and go do our best and show our quality.”

Birmingham will hope to avoid any upset tonight against League Two outfit Bradford, and pick up their their first EFL Trophy since 1995 at the end the season.