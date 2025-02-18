Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney thinks the Bayern Munich players look embarrassed at the manner in which they have progressed against Celtic in the Champions League.

Celtic headed to Germany in the Champions League trailing Bayern Munich 2-1 from the first leg at Celtic Park and with it all to do.

The Bhoys largely nullified Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena though, having chances to go ahead in the first half, and then struck through Nicolas Kuhn just after the hour mark.

Celtic looked poised to win 1-0 and force the playoff round tie to extra time, as the minutes ticked by and Bayern Munich struggled to land a glove on the Scottish champions.

Right at the very death though, in stoppage time, a Leon Goretzka header was saved by Kasper Schmeichel, but then scrambled in by Alphonso Davies to give the Germans a 1-1 draw on the night and a 3-2 aggregate win.

Deeney admits that for Celtic, who had the best players in the game playing for them, the result is nothing but a sickener.

He believes that Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany knows his side were lucky.

“Absolute sickener. I feel so sorry for every one of those Celtic players, staff, fanbase that’s travelled, fanbase that’s listening and watching the game”, Deeney said on talkSPORT after the game.

“Bayern Munich celebrating as much as they did shows you just how much Celtic had them on the ropes.

“Genuinely a sickener. The best players on the day were all from Celtic.

“Two or three players from Bayern Munich can hold their heads high; the rest of them, just not at the races.

“Vincent Kompany is celebrating because he knows they got away with one tonight.

“This Bayern Munich team need to step up. They play like that, they are out in the next round.”

And the former Premier League hitman, who was observing the Bayern Munich stars, thinks they look embarrassed at the manner of their progression.

“Looking down at the Bayern Munich players; they look embarrassed.

“They are standing in front of their fans and they obviously do a little jump and a celebration with their fanbase; they look embarrassed to even be there at this moment in time.

“That just puts into perspective how well this Celtic team have done.”

Celtic must now switch their focus back to domestic matters, where they are looking to retain the Scottish Premiership title and win the Scottish Cup.