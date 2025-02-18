Carl Recine/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt are looking at a Bundesliga striker who has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal to replace Omar Marmoush in the summer window.

The Reds and the Gunners are the two teams chasing the Premier League title this season but the Anfield outfit are the current favourites due to their seven-point lead.

Arsenal are going through a terrible injury crisis in their frontline after they chose not to sign any strikers in the winter window.

Liverpool were also quiet in the winter transfer window, rejecting approaches for Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa, but they are expected to do business in the summer.

Both Premier League clubs have recently been linked with Wolfsburg’s 24-year-old Algerian forward Mohamed Amoura.

And now according to Sky Switzerland, fellow Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt are showing interest in the Wolfsburg attacker.

Amoura has registered 18-goal contributions in 20 league games and Eintracht Frankfurt have some significant funds available after Marmoush’s huge sale to Manchester City.

If the Algerian forward is able to keep his good form going until the end of the season the interested English clubs will need to be on alert to capture his signature.

Eintracht Frankfurt spy another opportunity in Amoura and feel he could fill Marmoush’s boots.