Former Turkish top-flight star Sinan Engin believes that Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are on the same level as Tottenham Hotspur but he also stressed Galatasaray will not be able to attack openly against Fenerbahce as they did against Spurs.

The Cimbom faced the north London side back in November in the Europa League and came out 3-2 victorious as well.

They are set to face Mourinho’s Yellow Canaries next week in a top-of-table clash and a win for Mourinho’s side will see them close the gap to three points at the top of the Turkish Super Lig.

Engin believes that the Yellow Canaries are a team on a par with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham.

The ex-Super Lig man believes that Galatasaray will not be able to attack Fenerbahce very freely as the Spurs game was a few months back and the league title is also on the line.

“This time, a team [Fenerbahce] on the level of Tottenham will face Galatasaray”, Engin told Turkish broadcaster Asist Analiz.

“I don’t think they can apply the same pressure to Fenerbahce as they did to Tottenham.

“The moment Galatasaray wins the derby, the league is over.

“If Fenerbahce wins, their championship chances would be 75 per cent.”

The last time the Turkish giants met in September, the Cimbom were victorious 3-1 at the Sukru Saracoglu and it remains to be seen if Mourinho will be able to return the favour next week at RAMS Park.