Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Celtic hitman Cillian Sheridan has insisted that Brendan Rodgers will go with Adam Idah up top against Bayern Munich tonight in the Champions League.

The Glasgow giants have had an impressive European journey this season but that could end tonight at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

The Bavarians have a 2-1 lead from the first leg of the playoff round tie and Daizen Maeda scored the only goal for the Bhoys.

Ex-Bhoy Sheridan, though, believes that Rodgers will stick with Idah, who he thinks suits the Celtic manager’s style of play, to lead the line.

“I still think he will start with Adam Idah up front”, the former Celtic attacker said on the Scottish Football Podcast when he was asked about who Rodgers should go with up front against Bayern Munich.

“And going away that is the profile of striker Brendan Rodgers likes to play with and going with to a game like this, that is who you go with.

“Maeda is a good option to change things up and kind of spring something different onto a team; it is probably something Bayern would not have faced up until that point last week.”

Sheridan also added that he thinks Idah could match the Bayern Munich defenders physically.

“I thought Adam Idah did alright [in the first leg], he worked very very hard first half and he was up there won a lot [of duels].

“And physically he kind of could match their centre-halves and he has got a bit of confidence now.

“You can see the difference, he has got some goals, he is the main guy now.”

Idah will be looking to make a telling difference against very tough opponents tonight to try and help the Bhoys claim what would be an historic victory in Germany.