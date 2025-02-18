Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Former EFL boss Mark Kennedy believes that John Eustace has taken the Derby County job due to comparing the long-term potential of both Blackburn Rovers and the Rams.

Eustace parted ways with promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers to join Derby County last week after the Rams sacked Paul Warne.

Derby are deep in a relegation battle and Eustace’s first game in charge of the Rams resulted in a 4-0 defeat against Queens Park Rangers on Friday.

Kennedy thinks that with that, Eustace considered that Derby might play in League One next season before accepting the job and thinks that the former Rovers boss has the long-term future of the club in his mind.

He stressed that Eustace has compared Blackburn and Derby in terms of their potential and the identity of the clubs, which has been a massive factor in deciding to join the Rams.

“He will have taken the Derby job with, I say this carefully because it doesn’t seem to happen in football, but with a long-term vision”, Kennedy said on EFL All Access.

“He will have taken the job under the provision of god forbid they go down, what it looks like next year and I know there is a long way to go and stuff like that, but he certainly would not take it, it is not that he has taken the job for 14 games, [without considering that].

“So I think he has looked at the long-term impact of where the club are going and I think he has measured that against what Blackburn are, who they are and where can they go and the potential of both teams will be massive in his decision-making.”

Eustace now has 13 games on his hands to help Derby escape relegation this season and he will look for his first win as Rams boss when they take on Millwall at the weekend.