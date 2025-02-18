Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool legend John Aldridge insists he was impressed with centre-back Jarell Quansah’s performance in the Reds’ win against Wolves, following his former side’s 2-1 victory over Vitor Pereira’s team in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s men snatched a win against Wolves at Anfield and reinstated a seven-point lead at the top of the league table.

Although the home side were shaken by the opposition’s attempts to claw their way back into the match with a goal in the second half, the Reds boss’ second-half substitutions helped the team regain control of the game.

Aldridge remarked that he was pleased with Quansah’s performance against Wolves and added that the defender, who was substituted into the match at half-time, made a block at the end of the game, which he believes was comparable to a goal.

He feels the 22-year-old did well, considering the fact that the Reds boss said about the defender feeling low after he was brought off against Ipswich Town in the first game of the season.

The former Red believes Slot’s decision to replace Ibrahima Konate with Quansah was the right decision, as he feels the former, who was already on a yellow card, was walking on a tight-rope.

“I was pleased for Jarell Quansah against Wolves. He came on at half-time, playing in difficult circumstances but made a difference.

“His block at the end was a winning tackle, it was like a goal”, Aldridge wrote in his column in the Liverpool Echo.

“The lad did well.

“As the manager said, he suffered a little after being brought off against Ipswich on the opening day of the season. His confidence dropped but he played well against Wolves.

“He came on and did well.

“The manager was right to take Konate off. It’s not a sending off but he was walking on a tight-rope. The way we were playing, we could have done without 10 men.”

Liverpool came out on top the last time they faced Aston Villa in the league and will be hoping for a repeat of the same result when they travel to Villa Park on Wednesday.