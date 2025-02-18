Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn is of the view that the Whites have an abundance of good players in their midfield at the moment.

Leeds secured a 2–1 victory with the help of Pascal Struijk’s brace against Sunderland to earn three points at Elland Road on Monday.

Both Struijk’s goals were assisted by Joe Rothwell, who came on in the second half and played a key role in Leeds’ midfield against the Black Cats.

Rothwell’s performance impressed Redfearn and he stressed that he thinks that the Bournemouth loanee should start games for Leeds.

He pointed out that in the event of Rothwell starting games, Ao Tanaka will be out of the starting line-up despite the Japanese being brilliant so far and admits that Leeds’ midfield are now stacked with so many talented players that they feel the abundance.

“I mean, look, it might be a little bit controversial, but I thought when Struijk came on at the back with [Joe] Rodon, it looked better”, Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think when Ampadu went into the midfield, it looked better.

“Having said that, with Rothwell, for me, I agree he has to start, but the issue is where does Tanaka fit in because he has been sublime this season.

“It almost looks like we have an embarrassment of riches? Absolutely, we are in a good position.”

With the win on Monday, Leeds climbed to the top of the table and next Monday they will face second placed Sheffield United.