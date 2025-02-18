Carl Recine/Getty Images

Shelbourne technical director Luke Byrne has hailed Liverpool loan star James Norris as a very technically sound player and believes he will fit how the Shels want to play.

Norris came through the academies of Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool and now he is on his second loan spell away from the Anfield club.

He has featured at multiple youth levels for England and has made two senior appearances for Liverpool as well.

On Monday night he joined Irish champions Shelbourne for the rest of the Irish season and Byrne believes that the Reds always make sure they send their young players to the most well suited clubs for their development.

“We are really excited and proud to welcome James to the club.

“He is a very technical, composed footballer and will fit in well with the squad and the way we want to play”, the Shelbourne technical director told his club’s website about the Reds defender.

“It’s an area we have been looking at strengthening and he was the one we wanted to complete the squad.

“We are very thankful to Liverpool, they are very analytical and selective about the clubs they send their players to so it is extremely positive that they trust us with the next stage of James’ development.

“James is a brilliant kid who showed a desire to come to Shelbourne and I know he is motivated about being part of a team who want to be successful.

“Welcome to the Champions of Ireland!”

Norris will be looking to become an integral part of Duff’s team for the rest of the season to impress his parent club.