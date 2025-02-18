Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former attacker Tam McManus believes that many Rangers fans have accepted that Philippe Clement is going nowhere and for now they are second best to Celtic domestically.

Rangers are going through a tough time with on-field performances that have failed to impress the fans and also struggling off the field with financial restraints.

Clement has come under fire regularly this season and there were again calls for his head after the humiliating Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Queen’s Park.

However, McManus revealed that the Rangers fans he knows are in favour of keeping Clement at the club to continue rebuilding for now, as they have accepted that their club are second best in Scotland at the moment.

McManus pointed out that the prize money for qualifying for the next round in the Europa League would be able to help the Gers with their financial situation and fans know there is no quick fix.

“I think social media tells a different story; a lot of people on there are shouting for his head, but the Rangers supporters I speak to and I know, have accepted that they are second best and there is no quick fix to this”, McManus said on the PLZ Soccer Show.

“They just have to stick with the manager, probably until the end of the season, Philippe Clement, and try to build again.

“If they sack the manager, they certainly have to pay him off.

“If they get somebody else in, they are still going to have a very little budget for next season, so I think they will stick with him.

“I said that if they were going to sack him, they would have sacked him straight after the game last week and I think they will stick with him no matter what, but the European run is vital for Philippe Clement and Rangers in terms of money coming into the club.”

Rangers will be determined to keep themselves alive in Europe, as it is their only hope of landing silverware this season with Celtic having a huge lead over them in the league.