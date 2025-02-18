Michael Regan/Getty Images

Dutch journalist and former player Johan Derksen has insisted that Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy chose the wrong club and revealed he feels bad for the Foxes boss.

Leicester are currently struggling to stay up in the Premier League as they are sitting second-bottom in the table.

After Steve Cooper was sacked, Van Nistelrooy was appointed on 29th November, but he has not been able to see the Foxes make much improvement.

Derksen makes no secrets regarding his feelings about Leicester’s squad as he feels the Foxes lack the quality to stay up in the Premier League.

The Dutch journalist stressed he feels sorry for Van Nistelrooy and insisted the 48-year-old took the wrong job.

“I do feel sorry for Van Nistelrooy”, Derksen told Dutch broadcaster Vandaag Inside (via Voetbal Primeur) about the Foxes boss.

“He chose the wrong club. He can’t do anything about that.

“That club simply lacks quality.”

Leicester are currently two points away from safety and it remains to be seen if Van Nistelrooy will be able to get the Foxes over the line with 13 games left in the campaign.