Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Swansea City have yet to make an approach to former Oxford United boss Des Buckingham, according to Wales Online.

The Swans decided to part ways with Luke Williams after a series of disappointing results in recent weeks and are on the hunt for a new manager.

Swansea are just eight points clear of the relegation zone in the Championship and have won only one out of their last ten games.

Williams assistant Alan Sheehan has been appointed as the caretaker manager by the Swansea hierarchy until they bring in a new manager.

It has been suggested that former Oxford United boss Buckingham is on the Swans’ list of potential candidates.

However, despite the interest in Buckingham, Swansea are yet to approach the 40-year-old tactician.

Buckingham guided Oxford United to promotion to the Championship last season but the U’s sacked him in December after a bad start to the season.

Swansea are looking at other candidates as well, but they might give Sheehan an opportunity to manage a few games before they make the final decision.