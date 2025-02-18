Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Former EFL boss Mark Kennedy has predicted that Swansea City will appoint a manager who has a playing style which is similar to that of Russell Martin and Steve Cooper.

Swansea have sacked Luke Williams after their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Stoke City at the weekend.

The Wales outfit have secured only one win in their last ten league games and they are now looking for a replacement for Williams.

Kennedy insisted that Swansea will be looking for their new manager from a data-based point of view and added that they will focus on possession-based coaches to build up from deep and break the opposition’s lines of defence.

He is of the opinion that Swansea want to bring in a manager who plays a similar brand of football to their previous managers, Martin and Cooper.

When asked about what kind of manager Swansea will want, Kennedy said on EFL All Access: “What you need and what you want, in my opinion, are two different things, but I think Swansea, when you look at the model and the brand of football they play, they will go down the road from a data point of view of a possession-based coach, somebody who dominates the ball, breaks lines, builds up deep and makes final third entries.

“Somebody like another Luke or Russell Martin or Steve Cooper, people from that ilk or that brand.

“Russell has been successful at Southampton, admittedly with a huge budget for the squad, but that is easier said than done.

“Steve did an outstanding job at Swansea when he was previously there.”

Swansea are currently 17th in the league table with 37 points from 33 games and they are set to face promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.