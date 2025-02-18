Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Michael Ball has told Everton that they owe Manchester United one, as the Toffees have lost all of their last six matches against the Red Devils in all competitions.

Since the appointment of David Moyes as manager in January, Everton have experienced a huge upturn in form in the Premier League, and are on a five-game unbeaten streak which has helped the club go 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

The Toffees will be up against a 15th-placed Manchester United side on Saturday, who have just won once in their last four Premier League games and have picked up just 29 points in 25 Premier League matches.

Ball reflected on Manchester United’s poor form but admitted that the Red Devils have still got world-class players at their disposal, who could hurt the Toffees.

The former player feels now is the right time for Everton to get the better of Manchester United and beat them, as he believes all the pressure will be on the Red Devils.

Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column: “Manchester United are having a season of struggle and we’ve gone above them in the table.

“They always seem to get results against us though so we owe them one.

“They’ve still got world-class players who can hurt you but we’ve got to show that same commitment and desire we’ve been displaying under Moyes.

“We started well against them at Old Trafford but once they got their first goal we dipped and they ran away with the game, forcing the issue and catching us on the counter attack.

“United can hurt you but given how much they’ve spent and the expectation levels, the pressure is all on them because of where they are in the table.”

Everton will hope to continue their resurgence under Moyes, as the Toffees could realistically aim for a top half finish in the Premier League table at the end of the season.