Former Championship star Sam Parkin has backed Portsmouth to edge their game against Queen Park Rangers despite Marti Cifuentes’ team having almost zero margin for error in their playoff bid.

John Mousinho’s Portsmouth have won their last two league games, one of which was at home against Cardiff City.

That win at home was not a one-off though, adding to another six of them in 16 matches, as Fratton Park continues to provide Pompey with comfort.

QPR also have a similar form to boast of and have struggled away from home.

Given that the match is being played inside Fratton Park, Parkin believes that Portsmouth will be able to edge it, despite negotiating injury issues to two of their key first-team players – Callum Lang and Conor Shaughnessy.

“Big contrast, if you take their victory against Oxford out of the way – Portsmouth have been brilliant at home not so good on the road”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions Show.

“QPR – absolute replica, outstanding at Loftus Road, six wins in seven is it? But very indifferent away from Loftus Road at the moment.

“So, that would lean me towards Pompey, so I am not going to sit on the fence, just worried that Callum Lang’s out now, Conor Shaughnessy is going to be out.

“They are going to be stretched two of their arguably best players there they are going to be missing so they will be a little bit patched up.

“I am going for Pompey to win.

“QPR have got a hell of a run coming up after this game, it is going to get incredibly tough.

“So there is going to be no margin for error if they have got to make that run for the playoffs.

“But I think I am just going to side with Pompey because of their home form, 2-1 again.”

Despite being 13th QPR are still in the mix for the playoffs, as they are just four points from sixth, while Portsmouth are fighting to take themselves as far away from the drop zone as possible.