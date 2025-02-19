Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa are looking for a striker to replace Jhon Duran and they are keeping their eyes on an Europa League hitman, whose club ‘would not mind doing business’.

The Birmingham outfit pocketed a whopping €77m from Duran’s departure to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in the winter window.

Marcus Rashford, Marco Asencio and Donyell Malen were added in the window to strengthen their attack.

However, none of their winter incomings are strikers and Aston Villa want to replace Duran with a player of his profile in the summer window.

According to Spanish daily AS, the Villa Park outfit are keen on FC Porto’s 20-year-old Samu Omorodion.

The Portuguese giants signed him for €15m in the summer and he has been in red-hot form since his move to Portugal.

He has made 21-goal contributions this term already and has been courted by top clubs around Europe.

However, he has not yet scored in 2025 and it is claimed that Porto ‘would not mind doing business’ in the summer.

The Portuguese outfit believe his value has skyrocketed and he could now command €50m.

Aston Villa will need to dig deep in their pockets to secure the Spain forward as Atletico Madrid will receive 50 per cent of the transfer fee that Porto will secure.