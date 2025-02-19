Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fixture: Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to play Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League this evening.

The Reds boast a seven-point advantage over Arsenal at the top of the standings, but while they face Aston Villa and Manchester City in their next two games, the Gunners play West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

An acid test awaits Liverpool, with Aston Villa reinvigorated by the arrivals of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio.

Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield earlier this season, but were held to a 3-3 draw the last time they visited Villa Park.

The Reds have Alisson in goal tonight, while at the back Slot picks Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield Liverpool have Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones, while Dominik Szoboszlai supports Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

There are options on the bench for Slot if needed and they include Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Aston Villa

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley