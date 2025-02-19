Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton ‘have appointed’ new scouts to find players for the academy in four different regions as they continue to restructure their recruitment.

The Toffees are now undergoing big changes under new owners The Freidkin Group, who sacked Sean Dyche and brought in David Moyes as his successor earlier this year.

Everton have also held their first test event in front of 10,000 fans at the new Everton Stadium and the future appears bright.

The club’s owners want to make sure they are competing for top talents from across Europe to slot into the youth set-up and progress has now been made on that front too.

According to Everton insider The Bobble, Everton ‘have appointed new academy scouts in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Scandinavia’.

The talent spotters will look to make sure Everton are ahead of their rivals when it comes to competing for top youngsters.

Everton are also expected to be active in the summer transfer window for the senior team.

They have shrugged off PSR concerns and are tipped to have much more leeway to splash the cash to back Moyes in the summer.