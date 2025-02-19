Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin does not believe Stoke City will pick up too many points away from home and as such thinks Norwich City will see them off on Saturday.

Despite a change at the helm with Mark Robins in charge, Stoke are still trying to find their best form and are struggling for consistency.

The 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Swansea City on Saturday was their second in the last five matches and the fifth of the season inside the bet365 Stadium.

Now as they prepare to visit Carrow Road, Parkin does not hold out much hope and believes that the hosts will edge it by two goals to one.

Praising Stoke striker Ali Al-Hamadi for his performance against Swansea, Parkin said on the Championship Predictions Show: “Not too sure where to go here.

“Good result for Stoke, Al-Ahmadi very impressive by all accounts in that victory over Swansea.

“I can’t back Stoke away from home. Again I think they will get their points at home.

“I will back Norwich by two goals to one.”

The earlier game between the two teams in the Championship this season in the Potteries ended up as a 1-1 draw.