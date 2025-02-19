Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has hailed Nottingham Forest loan star Dale Taylor as an ‘amazing striker’ and also lauded him for his work-rate.

The Northern Ireland attacker came through the youth system of the Tricky Trees and has featured for the senior squad once.

In the summer, the Premier League side renewed his contract and sent him on loan to League One outfit Wigan Athletic for the rest of the season.

Taylor is having a decent loan spell at the Latics as he has contributed to 14 goals directly for Maloney’s side and he is an important player for the side.

The Latics boss is delighted with Taylor’s constant hard work on the pitch and he believes the 21-year-old is an ‘amazing striker’.

“Dale Taylor is an amazing striker for us, he does so much work”, Maloney told the Latics media after Taylor scored his side’s only goal in their 1-1 draw against Crawley Town on Tuesday night.

“We had to be aggressive, our full-backs, centre-backs [were amazing], so yes performance was pretty much everything that you would want to create a winning performance.”

Taylor will be looking to secure a loan spell in the higher division of English football or abroad next term by keeping his performances up for the remainder of the season.