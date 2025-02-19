Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Leeds United out-on-loan midfielder Darko Gyabi has praised recently-appointed Plymouth Argyle manager Miron Muslic as he feels the boss’ tactical changes have helped the structure of the side.

Gyabi was loaned out to Plymouth by Leeds in the summer, with the Whites wanting to see the midfielder play regular football and speed his development.

The Leeds player has made 30 appearances for the Pilgrims in the Championship for Plymouth, who are battling relegation and made a managerial change with former Cercle Brugge boss Muslic arriving.

Since his appointment, Plymouth have experienced an upturn in form, notably putting Liverpool out of the FA Cup.

Gyabi believes the change in tactics from the new the Pilgrims boss has helped the side and put in place an organised structure at Home Park.

“I think it’s clear with the structure, being organised, and making it difficult for teams to have the joy on the ball that they want”, Gyabi was quoted as saying by Plymouth Live.

“It’s making sure we are mentally switched on, ready for anything, and helping each other and fighting together.

“Tactically there has been a change and I think it has been really helpful, especially in the games against Millwall, Liverpool, West Brom.

“Everyone is buying into it and we are working hard to keep the results going.”

Leeds will hope Gyabi will continue his progression at Argyle in the coming months, while Muslic continues to plot a great escape at the foot of the Championship table.