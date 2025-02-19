Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Wycombe Wanderers boss Mike Dodds has insisted that Ipswich Town loan star Cameron Humphreys is a ‘clever’ footballer and revealed how the midfielder took his advice to make changes on the pitch.

The versatile English midfielder came through the Tractor Boys’ youth system and has made 39 senior appearances for them since making his debut in 2021.

He got very limited game time last season and following promotion, Ipswich loaned him out to League One side Wycombe Wanderers for the whole season.

Humphreys has contributed to 12 goals in 34 games so far and scored an important goal against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night in a 2-0 win.

Dodds pointed out how the Ipswich youngster changed his game following his suggestions and praised the 21-year-old for his clever movements.

“He is a good player, Cam, he knows my thoughts on him, he is a clever footballer”, the Chairboys boss told Wanderers TV about the Ipswich loan star.

“The one thing we spoke about on the training pitch yesterday was, how does he find positions on the pitch to try and get a level of control in the game.

“I think on Saturday [against Crawley Town] he was a little bit fixed in terms of his positioning and the game style did not help him, his neck was hurting when he came off the pitch.

“But I felt his movement was a lot cleverer and I felt he found areas of the pitch that allowed us to have more control.

“And if you look at his goal, he pops up in a really really good area and takes the goal really well.”

Humphreys will look to find a spot in Kieran McKenna’s side next season if he is able to impress for the rest of the season to help Wycombe achieve automatic promotion.