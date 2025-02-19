Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aston Villa loan star Lino Sousa has made it clear that he will not take his starting spot at Bristol Rovers for granted and insisted he wants to keep developing.

Sousa was in West Brom and Arsenal’s youth academies before the Villans snapped him last year from the Gunners.

The 20-year-old left-back joined League One side Bristol Rovers for the rest of the season and has featured 21 times for them.

He has started recent matches but is not ready to get complacent just because he is starting games now.

Sousa has stressed that he wants to keep the momentum going and is aware he needs to learn a lot.

“It is good [that I am starting games] but I have got to keep my momentum going”, the Villans loanee told Bristol Rovers’ in-house media.

“I cannot get too ahead of myself and start thinking that I have got the shirt.

“I have got to keep doing, what I have been doing and trying my best every game; there is a still lot to learn and lot to do.”

Sousa has represented England at multiple levels already and he will look to put in performances at the Gas to impress his parent club.