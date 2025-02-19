Lewis Storey/Getty Images

One of Leeds United’s stars has switched his agent ahead of a potential Elland Road exit in the summer.

The Whites are currently sitting at the top of the Championship table with 13 games to go and are one of the favourites to secure automatic promotion.

In recent times, promoted teams have found it very difficult to avoid relegation and Leeds have also suffered from that.

A win against promotion rivals Sunderland on Monday has given them a further boost and they will look to keep their best players at the club.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira Leeds left-back Junior Firpo, whose contract will be up in the summer, has changed his agent from Sports&Life to YouFirst.

Firpo has been at Elland Road since 2021 when Leeds were in the Premier League and the 28-year-old could be on his way out at the end of the term.

The Dominican Republic left-back has registered eight goal contributions in 20 league games and has been Daniel Farke’s first-choice whenever he has been fit.

Now it remains to be seen if Leeds will offer Firpo a new contract or if he will leave the club for free after four years.